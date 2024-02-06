Wed 9 AM | Making sure all kinds of local views are included in march toward offshore wind

Offshore wind turbines--Pacific Ocean style--could well be in the future for California's North Coast. These would be floating turbines, miles out to sea, and many details still need to be worked out before any watts are generated.

The Redwood Region Climate and Community Resilience Hub--CORE Hub--wants to make sure any wind energy installations take into account the needs and wishes of all the people of the region, tribes included. CORE Hub recently commented on the California Energy Commission's latest report on offshore wind development, and we hear from CORE Hub leaders about the organization's view of the process so far.