Wed 9:40 | Rogue Valley dancers plan a big swing in the spring

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing. Please excuse the grammar, but we're quoting a song, and highlighting the central belief of the Southern Oregon Swing Society.

What began as the Ashland Lindy Swing Society is growing by leaps and bounds, spreading the gospel of West Coast Swing dance to ever-larger numbers of dancers. SOSS plans another convention in the Rogue Valley in May, with dancers and instructors and more converging to move to the music.

Wendy Tanner, one of the founders of the local movement, returns with an update, accompanied by Lindy Hop convert Calena Reeves.

