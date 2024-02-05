Tue 9 AM | Scientists find two previously unknown species of lamprey in California

It's not like lampreys showed up yesterday. They've been around in the water of our region for something like 350 million years. But the eel-like fish have not gotten the attention of the more glamorous fish, like, say, chinook salmon.

California scientists recently put some work into researching lampreys, and found two distinct species--in California--that scientists had not previously noted. It's important because lamprey are so important to ecosystems, that it really helps to know what's out there.

Grace Auringer, a PhD candidate at the University of California-Davis led the study team. She visits to further illuminate the findings.