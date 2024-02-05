© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Scientists find two previously unknown species of lamprey in California

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 5, 2024 at 4:03 PM PST

It's not like lampreys showed up yesterday. They've been around in the water of our region for something like 350 million years. But the eel-like fish have not gotten the attention of the more glamorous fish, like, say, chinook salmon.

California scientists recently put some work into researching lampreys, and found two distinct species--in California--that scientists had not previously noted. It's important because lamprey are so important to ecosystems, that it really helps to know what's out there.

Grace Auringer, a PhD candidate at the University of California-Davis led the study team. She visits to further illuminate the findings.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
