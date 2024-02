You can't miss the sound of the Timberline Express Big Band from Ashland. It is a NO KIDDING big band, with more than a dozen members making jazz. They'll be making those big band sounds before an audience, when they play Valentines for the Valley three days before Valentine's Day.

This is a return trip to the JX for TEBB; Music Director Martin Behnke--the band's founder--talks to us, along with Randy Scherer.