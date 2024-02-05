Tue 9:25 | Rogue Valley volunteer program to help seniors needs more volunteers

Growing old is plenty hard on body and mind, and some of us need a little help as we get into our senior years. Community Volunteer Network in Medford is set up to provide that help, but it is noticing a shortage of volunteers of late.

The Call-A-Ride program to take seniors to medical appointments is having particular issues in keeping enough drivers to provide transportation. Cassie Rose and Michelle Smith are the CVN managers dealing with the shortages. They join us to talk about the programs that need staffing, and provide details on what they do.