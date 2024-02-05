© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Rogue Valley volunteer program to help seniors needs more volunteers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:48 PM PST

Growing old is plenty hard on body and mind, and some of us need a little help as we get into our senior years. Community Volunteer Network in Medford is set up to provide that help, but it is noticing a shortage of volunteers of late.

The Call-A-Ride program to take seniors to medical appointments is having particular issues in keeping enough drivers to provide transportation. Cassie Rose and Michelle Smith are the CVN managers dealing with the shortages. They join us to talk about the programs that need staffing, and provide details on what they do.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team