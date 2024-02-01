© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Lithia water fountains, fire districts, and more make regional news

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The famous lithia water drinking fountains in downtown Ashland have been shut off. We'll learn more about why and what happens next. Also, Josephine County is not the most populous county in the region, but it makes news at a high per-capita rate. Case in point: the idea of letting rural landowners choose not to subscribe to local fire protection services.

These stories and more are in JPR News coverage this week. JPR reporters gather for the latest edition of The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann presides, with Justin Higginbottom and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
