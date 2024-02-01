Fri 9 AM | Libraries and fire districts and more make regional news

Josephine County is not the most populous county in the region, but it makes news at a high per-capita rate. Case(s) in point: the recent decision to let landowners opt out of the library taxing district, drawing attention around Oregon, and the idea of letting rural landowners choose not to subscribe to local fire protection services.

Both stories warranted JPR News coverage this week. And there's plenty more news keeping our people busy. They talk about some of the highlights, as they gather for the latest edition of The Debrief. News Director Erik Neumann presides, with some combination of JPR reporters Justin Higginbottom, Roman Battaglia, and Jane Vaughan.