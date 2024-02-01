Fri 9:25 | PLUS an extra day: a survey of the February music scene

The big music headline in the region lately was the news of the Rogue Music Festival being cancelled at Jackson County Expo for this year. But that's one venue in a region chock-full of them, and plenty of them are active in February.

Josh Gross, our resident music creator/writer/critic, surveys the February music scene in a new edition of Rogue Sounds. This month's highlights range from metal to desert blues, from Redding to Grants Pass. Listen for a tasty sampler plate of sounds in this rare Leap Month.

The Full List:

2/15 - The Bones of J.R. Jones at Talent Club

2/15 - Spirit Mother at The Dip in Redding

2/17 - Sun Blood Stories at Local 31 in Ashland

2/17 - Hell's Belles at the Rogue Theater in Grants Pass

2/3 - The Brothers Reed at the Craterian