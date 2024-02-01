© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | PLUS an extra day: a survey of the February music scene

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The big music headline in the region lately was the news of the Rogue Music Festival being cancelled at Jackson County Expo for this year. But that's one venue in a region chock-full of them, and plenty of them are active in February.

Josh Gross, our resident music creator/writer/critic, surveys the February music scene in a new edition of Rogue Sounds. This month's highlights range from metal to desert blues, from Redding to Grants Pass. Listen for a tasty sampler plate of sounds in this rare Leap Month.

The Full List:
2/15 - The Bones of J.R. Jones at Talent Club
2/15 - Spirit Mother at The Dip in Redding
2/17 - Sun Blood Stories at Local 31 in Ashland
2/17 - Hell's Belles at the Rogue Theater in Grants Pass
2/3 - The Brothers Reed at the Craterian

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
