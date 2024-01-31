Thu 9 AM | Watching the skies while tending the grounds to conserve water

January ended with Medford close to "normal" precipitation for the water year that started last October 1st. But we've learned never to take water abundance for granted, and people who know water conservation are standing by to help. They gather this weekend (February 3rd) for a "Water Security Education Day" in the Applegate Valley, a chance for community members to catch up on water use and conservation techniques.

We pluck a pair of presenters from the list, for a preview: Kora Mousseaux is with the Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District, and Jim Reiland builds homes and rainwater catchment systems at Many Hands Builders.