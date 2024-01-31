Thu 9:40 | Medford author follows a wolf into history in new graphic novel

Medford author Robert Young has written an impressive list of works, mostly children's books. But he entered a whole new realm when he scripted his first graphic novel, Lobo: The Hunted and the Hunter, illustrated by Daniel A. Becker. It's a fictionalized account of a cunning wolf in the wilds of New Mexico in the 1890s, and the human hunter who came to appreciate the plight of the wolf while pursuing it.

Robert Young visits the JX to talk about the long journey (seven years) bringing the story of Lobo to the printing press.