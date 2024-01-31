© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Medford author follows a wolf into history in new graphic novel

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Medford author Robert Young has written an impressive list of works, mostly children's books. But he entered a whole new realm when he scripted his first graphic novel, Lobo: The Hunted and the Hunter, illustrated by Daniel A. Becker. It's a fictionalized account of a cunning wolf in the wilds of New Mexico in the 1890s, and the human hunter who came to appreciate the plight of the wolf while pursuing it.

Robert Young visits the JX to talk about the long journey (seven years) bringing the story of Lobo to the printing press.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
