Thu 9:25 | How BASE works to provide a base for a thriving Southern Oregon Black community

Black History Month arrives with an exploration of a group building a community for Black residents of the region. BASE--Black Alliance and Social Empowerment--calls Medford home, and works to enhance the quality of life for Black people in the Rogue Valley and beyond.

BASE is the focal point of an upcoming session in the "Big Ideas" series at the Ashland Library (February 6th), sponsored by Jackson County Library Services and the Ashland Chapter of AAUW. Sabrina Prud'homme, the Board Chair at BASE, is the speaker then and our guest.