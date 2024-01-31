Thu 9:25 | How BASE works to provide a base for a thriving Southern Oregon Black community

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

How BASE works to provide a base for a thriving Southern Oregon Black community

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 31, 2024

Black History Month arrives with an exploration of a group building a community for Black residents of the region. BASE--Black Alliance and Social Empowerment--calls Medford home, and works to enhance the quality of life for Black people in the Rogue Valley and beyond.

BASE is the focal point of an upcoming session in the "Big Ideas" series at the Ashland Library (February 6th), sponsored by Jackson County Library Services and the Ashland Chapter of AAUW. Sabrina Prud'homme, the Board Chair at BASE, is the speaker then and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
