Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Never too early: Pre-season fire protection reminders

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 30, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Keep things that can burn away from your house, and know where to go should a fire threaten your home. These are two bits of starter advice, but there's plenty more to know in our age of large and destructive fires. In the spirit of always staying current on good information, we offer up a visit with the co-authors of a comprehensive but breezy book,

This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat. Journalist Nick Mott and business professor Justin Angle teamed up for the book after creating a podcast series on the same material. They joined us to go over some of the major points of their work.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
