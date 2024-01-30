Wed 9:25 | Never too early: Pre-season fire protection reminders

Keep things that can burn away from your house, and know where to go should a fire threaten your home. These are two bits of starter advice, but there's plenty more to know in our age of large and destructive fires. In the spirit of always staying current on good information, we offer up a visit with the co-authors of a comprehensive but breezy book,

This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat. Journalist Nick Mott and business professor Justin Angle teamed up for the book after creating a podcast series on the same material. They joined us to go over some of the major points of their work.