The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Ashland group marks Black History Month with course tracing Oregon's racist past

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

A determination to confront and defeat racism has kept the fire burning under a group in Ashland. What started as a gathering to discuss a book (Dismantling Racism by the Rev. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery) grew into an ongoing group, Ashland Together.

Now the group plans an online course during Black History Month, "Unwelcomed: Oregon's History of Exclusion."
The four-week course goes back to Oregon's founding as a state that excluded Black people, and recounts opportunities down the years to dispel that reputation... many of which were not taken.

Kristin Teigen from Portland State University will lead the course. Hillary Larson is the contact on the Ashland Together end, and our guest.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
