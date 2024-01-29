© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Conservation groups detail their request for a permanent flow in the Shasta River

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The rainy season around here is a good time to talk about the dry season. it will come, and that's when streams drop and tempers rise over their use.

Seven conservation groups want the Shasta River to drop LESS in the dry season, and they just put a petition before the California Water Board asking for action. The petition calls for the board to establish a permanent flow for the river, a bottom number that will protect fish and other river-dwellers. The flip side is that farmers and other water users will potentially have to curtail their water consumption to hit a permanent flow target.

The Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center and Save California Salmon are two of the groups filing the petition. Regina Chichizola from SCS and Nick Joslin from MSBEC discuss the situation in the Shasta, and their proposed remedy for it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
