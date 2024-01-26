© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Personal Finances
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | How a nonprofit helps erase Billions in medical debt

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The cities of New York and Chicago recently made news in medicine: they cancelled Billions of dollars in medical debt for their residents. The cities were not the only entities involved; the nonprofitRIP Medical Debt was in the mix, too.

In its few years of existence, RIP MD has been quietly buying up medical debt from the entities holding it, often for far less than the face value of the debt. So a $10,000 debt--this is a rough example--can be retired for a few hundred dollars. The people who owe the debt are completely off the hook.

Allison Sesso, the President & CEO of RIP Medical Debt, talked to us about the details of how it all works, and where the money comes from.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team