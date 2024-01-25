Fri 9 AM | Weather NON-news, plus environmental events highlight the week

As much as we want rain and snow during the winter, most of us dodged a bullet when ice storms hit Portland and the Willamette Valley hard, but missed most of our region.

That's one news story the JPR News team did NOT have to cover. But there's plenty going on in our backyard, including the Bureau of Land Management once again postponing controversial timber sales in the Applegate Valley. And as of this week, all four of the Klamath River dams slated for demolition have been breached or removed outright.

Our reporters gather for another edition of The Debrief, with News Director Erik Neumann sitting down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Justin Higginbottom.

