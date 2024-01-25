© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Weather NON-news, plus environmental events highlight the week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

As much as we want rain and snow during the winter, most of us dodged a bullet when ice storms hit Portland and the Willamette Valley hard, but missed most of our region.

That's one news story the JPR News team did NOT have to cover. But there's plenty going on in our backyard, including the Bureau of Land Management once again postponing controversial timber sales in the Applegate Valley. And as of this week, all four of the Klamath River dams slated for demolition have been breached or removed outright.

Our reporters gather for another edition of The Debrief, with News Director Erik Neumann sitting down with reporters Jane Vaughan and Justin Higginbottom.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team