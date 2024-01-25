© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Exploring RVCOG's mental health services to seniors

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

What local governments can't do by themselves, they can do together. That's why RVCOG, the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, exists, offering a variety of programs across the Rogue Valley.

RVCOG Senior & Disability Services provides guidance and assistance to seniors struggling with mental health issues, and that's what we discuss in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint project with the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI-SO's Andra Hollenbeck is back to host the segment; she talks to Behavioral Health Specialist Ellen Denninger about mental health issues--like isolation--that present challenges to seniors.

