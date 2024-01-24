© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | The 'community' part of Rogue Community College: adult literacy and basic skills

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

Rogue Community College serves Jackson and Josephine Counties with a variety of programs to train people in job-ready, or at least university-ready, skills. But RCC also pays attention to people who missed a few rungs on the educational ladder.

Programs are offered to students without high school diplomas, so they can earn their GED accreditation. RCC also trains people to read as adults, and offers programs to firm up basic education skills for students enrolled in RCC classes.

Jesse Watson is Director of GED and Pre-College Education, joining us to add detail to the programs.

