© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Ed week: Meeting students where they are, with migrant/Indian/Black education programs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

We learn when we're young that not all families do things the same way. Daily life is different household to household, and so are the ways in which people take up information and education.

One of the many programs offered at Southern Oregon Education Service District is one that recognizes cultural differences, the Migrant Education / ELL / Indian Education / SOBAASS program. Just to unpack: ELL = English Language Learner, and SOBAASS =Southern Oregon Black / African American Student Success.

There are many facets to the program, offered in school districts across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties. Teresa Cisneros, the program's facilitator, visits with an overview of what the program does.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team