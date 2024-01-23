Wed 9 AM | Ed week: Meeting students where they are, with migrant/Indian/Black education programs

We learn when we're young that not all families do things the same way. Daily life is different household to household, and so are the ways in which people take up information and education.

One of the many programs offered at Southern Oregon Education Service District is one that recognizes cultural differences, the Migrant Education / ELL / Indian Education / SOBAASS program. Just to unpack: ELL = English Language Learner, and SOBAASS =Southern Oregon Black / African American Student Success.

There are many facets to the program, offered in school districts across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties. Teresa Cisneros, the program's facilitator, visits with an overview of what the program does.