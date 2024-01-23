© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | The case for ensuring access to educational opportunities for all students

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

At some point in any child's education, the school leaders decide, based on tests and other factors, which track kids should be in. Reid Saaris was one of the lucky ones, demonstrating enough aptitude that he got advanced classes and ended up in a great college. But he never stopped thinking about his best friend, who did not get the same benefits.

Saaris wrote the book The Kid Across the Hall: The Fight for Opportunity in Our Schools, to make the case for opportunity to stay open for all students. This marks a return visit to the JX to explore the hows and whys of Reid Saaris's approach, now the mission of his nonprofit, Equal Opportunity Schools.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team