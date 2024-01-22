[Tue 9 AM | Klamath Basin high school sets a high bar in engineering and robotics education]

Yes, students work on engineering and robotics in the Klamath Basin. Big deal, right? But the context shifts when you realize this is not a story about Oregon Institute of Technology, but a high school in the Klamath County system.

Henley High School in Klamath Falls boasts robotics and engineering programs available across all four years of high school, plus classes and clubs for even younger grades. We get a taste of the many offerings, and the enthusiastic student response, in a chat with engineering/robotics teacher Kristi Lebkowsky and student Makay Clark, a Henley senior. They continue our education week focus in this conversation.

