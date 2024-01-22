© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

[Tue 9 AM | Klamath Basin high school sets a high bar in engineering and robotics education]

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Yes, students work on engineering and robotics in the Klamath Basin. Big deal, right? But the context shifts when you realize this is not a story about Oregon Institute of Technology, but a high school in the Klamath County system.

Henley High School in Klamath Falls boasts robotics and engineering programs available across all four years of high school, plus classes and clubs for even younger grades. We get a taste of the many offerings, and the enthusiastic student response, in a chat with engineering/robotics teacher Kristi Lebkowsky and student Makay Clark, a Henley senior. They continue our education week focus in this conversation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
