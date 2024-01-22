© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Southern Oregon ESD on what it takes to provide special education services

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

For the vast majority of children, school is a straightforward transaction: you go, you learn. It's not that simple for roughly 15% of the school population, the students enrolled in special education programs. Children with learning challenges present some challenges back to the educational system, especially in the hiring of people with skills in providing special education services.

Our Education Week continues on the JX with an overview of services provided through the Southern Oregon Education Service District, which provides special education services and staff across several counties. Kylee Harrison, Director of Students Services at SOESD, visits with details on the state of special ed in the region.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
