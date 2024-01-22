Tue 9:25 | Southern Oregon ESD on what it takes to provide special education services

For the vast majority of children, school is a straightforward transaction: you go, you learn. It's not that simple for roughly 15% of the school population, the students enrolled in special education programs. Children with learning challenges present some challenges back to the educational system, especially in the hiring of people with skills in providing special education services.

Our Education Week continues on the JX with an overview of services provided through the Southern Oregon Education Service District, which provides special education services and staff across several counties. Kylee Harrison, Director of Students Services at SOESD, visits with details on the state of special ed in the region.