Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Dams, casinos and SCOTUS figure in a busy news week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The U.S. Supreme Court will talk about Grants Pass sometime this year. The court decided to hear the appeal of the ruling that forces the city--many cities, actually--to let people camp in city parks if no shelter is available.

That just one event in a newsy week, one that includes more pre-demolition activities at the Klamath dams, and an inching toward a decision on whether Medford will get a tribal casino. JPR reporters have stayed busy, and they gather to discuss the stories and their coverage, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
