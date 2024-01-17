© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Arcata group makes the case for killing barred owls in large numbers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The comment period on the draft federal plan for the barred owl just closed (January 16th), but there will be other opportunities. Plenty of people have opinions on the idea of shooting hundreds of thousands of barred owls, so they'll stop pushing the spotted owls out of their territory in old-growth forests.

We recently got a strong no vote from Pepper Trail, an Ashland bird expert. Now we hear the case in favor of shooting the barred owls from Tom Wheeler, the Executive Director and Staff Attorney for EPIC, the Environmental Protection Information Center, based in Arcata. He talks about the reasons for killing barred owls, which go beyond helping spotted owls.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team