Thu 9 AM | Arcata group makes the case for killing barred owls in large numbers

The comment period on the draft federal plan for the barred owl just closed (January 16th), but there will be other opportunities. Plenty of people have opinions on the idea of shooting hundreds of thousands of barred owls, so they'll stop pushing the spotted owls out of their territory in old-growth forests.

We recently got a strong no vote from Pepper Trail, an Ashland bird expert. Now we hear the case in favor of shooting the barred owls from Tom Wheeler, the Executive Director and Staff Attorney for EPIC, the Environmental Protection Information Center, based in Arcata. He talks about the reasons for killing barred owls, which go beyond helping spotted owls.

