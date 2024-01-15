© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | New online guides help identify Oregon's many native bees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 15, 2024 at 9:59 AM PST

One of the new guides to identify Oregon native bees says it right up top: "bees are difficult to identify." There are lots of types of bees with lots of features that distinguish them, like whether or not they have spurs on their hind tibia (we are not making this up). That's why the new guides, called "keys" because they exist online instead of in print, provide many ways to figure out which of 600 native Oregon bees are in front of you.

The work of identifying a bee can be painstaking, so you can imagine the work that went into the identification keys. Jim Rivers from the Oregon State University College of Forestry and Josh Dunlap at the Oregon Department of Agriculture are among the people who did the work; they share details in a visit with the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team