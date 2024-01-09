© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Ashland bird expert weighs in on plan to shoot more barred owls

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

It's quite clear that Ashland's Pepper Trail likes birds, and always has. He made a career out of working with birds, finishing up as a forensic ornithologist at the US Fish & Wildlife Service laboratory in Ashland.

So we'd be surprised if Trail has not already sent in comments on the agency's plan for the barred owl: to shoot nearly half a million of them over the next 30 years, to improve chances that the spotted owl survives. The management strategy is open for public comment until January 16th. We explore one ornithologist's view of killing lots of birds of one species so that another species might survive.

