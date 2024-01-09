Wed 9:25 | Ashland prepares for major event honoring Martin Luther King birthday

The conversations about progress in healing racial divisions--or the lack--are ongoing in America. But despite ups and downs, gains and reversals, one thing remains constant: a day on the calendar to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

It's a day to remember the accomplishments of MLK's life, celebrated in ceremonies across the country. The Southern Oregon celebration returns to the Historic Ashland Armory at Noon on the holiday (January 15th). A couple of the participants visit with us to set the scene: D.L. Richardson will once again MC the event, and Ashland City Councilor/activist Gina Duquenne will also be contributing.