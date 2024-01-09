© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Ashland prepares for major event honoring Martin Luther King birthday

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The conversations about progress in healing racial divisions--or the lack--are ongoing in America. But despite ups and downs, gains and reversals, one thing remains constant: a day on the calendar to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

It's a day to remember the accomplishments of MLK's life, celebrated in ceremonies across the country. The Southern Oregon celebration returns to the Historic Ashland Armory at Noon on the holiday (January 15th). A couple of the participants visit with us to set the scene: D.L. Richardson will once again MC the event, and Ashland City Councilor/activist Gina Duquenne will also be contributing.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
