Tue 9 AM | Advocates for homeless people prepare for Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit

There is no quick fix for homelessness, no instant creation of housing, and no instant cessation of the factors that contribute to homelessness. But it helps to get all the people working to get people into housing together, to compare notes.

That will happen in Ashland in a few weeks (February 3rd), when experts and community members convene for the Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit. A federal official, a state legislator, and reps from several agencies and organizations that work with and for homeless people are among the headlined attendees, and the community is welcome to attend and get familiar with the issues.

OHRA of Ashland (Opportunities for Housing, Resources & Assistance) is the local sponsor of the event. Executive Director Cass Sinclair visits the JX with details, accompanied by City of Ashland Housing Program Manager Linda Reid.