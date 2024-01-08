© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Advocates for homeless people prepare for Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 8, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

There is no quick fix for homelessness, no instant creation of housing, and no instant cessation of the factors that contribute to homelessness. But it helps to get all the people working to get people into housing together, to compare notes.

That will happen in Ashland in a few weeks (February 3rd), when experts and community members convene for the Southern Oregon Homelessness Summit. A federal official, a state legislator, and reps from several agencies and organizations that work with and for homeless people are among the headlined attendees, and the community is welcome to attend and get familiar with the issues.

OHRA of Ashland (Opportunities for Housing, Resources & Assistance) is the local sponsor of the event. Executive Director Cass Sinclair visits the JX with details, accompanied by City of Ashland Housing Program Manager Linda Reid.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
