Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Oregon offers incentives for catching poachers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

A few things you can county on every fall: the leaves change, and hunters head for the woods. We'll focus on that second event, because it's an ongoing concern for wildlife and law enforcement officials. Not the regular hunters, but the ones who work outside of the rules and permits.

Poaching is always an issue in Oregon, despite years of efforts to stop people from killing animals for fun or for parts. Oregon has a robust system to collect tips on poachers and give out rewards for information. We get a refresher course on the work of curbing poaching, from Sgt. Levi Harris, of the Fish and Wildlife Division at Oregon State Police.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
