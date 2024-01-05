Mon 9 AM | Oregon offers incentives for catching poachers

A few things you can county on every fall: the leaves change, and hunters head for the woods. We'll focus on that second event, because it's an ongoing concern for wildlife and law enforcement officials. Not the regular hunters, but the ones who work outside of the rules and permits.

Poaching is always an issue in Oregon, despite years of efforts to stop people from killing animals for fun or for parts. Oregon has a robust system to collect tips on poachers and give out rewards for information. We get a refresher course on the work of curbing poaching, from Sgt. Levi Harris, of the Fish and Wildlife Division at Oregon State Police.