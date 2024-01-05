© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Thinking about climate change, both good and bad

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:31 PM PST

We humans have managed to give the Earth's climate a pounding, and in a relatively short period of time. It hasn't even been 200 years since the first railroad started, signaling the speeding up of the industrial revolution. Further technological advancements literally added fuel to the fire, even though scientists quickly figured out that unrestrained burning of fossil fuels could create a greenhouse effect.

Author David Lipsky gives us a historical tour of climate causes and effects and major figures, in the book The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial.

Parrots in the Arctic? Al Gore living in an igloo? We take up fact and myth with the author.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
