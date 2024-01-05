Mon 9:25 | Thinking about climate change, both good and bad

We humans have managed to give the Earth's climate a pounding, and in a relatively short period of time. It hasn't even been 200 years since the first railroad started, signaling the speeding up of the industrial revolution. Further technological advancements literally added fuel to the fire, even though scientists quickly figured out that unrestrained burning of fossil fuels could create a greenhouse effect.

Author David Lipsky gives us a historical tour of climate causes and effects and major figures, in the book The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial.

Parrots in the Arctic? Al Gore living in an igloo? We take up fact and myth with the author.

