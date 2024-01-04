Fri 9 AM | Waiting to pull the plug on Klamath dams, and other stories

New year, new happenings: we're standing by for the beginning of the reservoir drawdowns at three Klamath River dams, setting in motion the expected demolition of those dams later this year. That's one story that JPR has covered extensively, and will continue to cover.

That's just one item in the news in this first week of 2024. For perspective on the week's events, we assemble our reporting team for another installment of our podcast, The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and the brand-new Justin Higginbottom to discuss the news, and the coverage of it.

