Thu 9 AM | Trinity River restoration marks completion of Oregon Gulch project

There is still plenty of life and beauty to be found in and around Northern California's Trinity River, but humans have worked the place over, and hard. Mining, logging, agricultural practices, and more have literally turned the river upside down... imagine roto-tilling a stream bed, and that's close to the truth.

The Trinity River Restoration Project has spend two decades trying to put things back more like they were, but with dams and diversions still in place. One key step is the Oregon Gulch Rehabilitation Project, recently completed.

We get details of the specific work, and an overview of the entire Trinity River effort, in a visit with TRRP Executive Director Mike Dixon and Yurok Tribe Senior Fisheries Biologist Kyle De Juilio.