Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Trinity River restoration marks completion of Oregon Gulch project

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
The Oregon Gulch project site in 2016. Photo by Kenneth DeCamp,
The Oregon Gulch project site in 2016. Photo by Kenneth DeCamp,

There is still plenty of life and beauty to be found in and around Northern California's Trinity River, but humans have worked the place over, and hard. Mining, logging, agricultural practices, and more have literally turned the river upside down... imagine roto-tilling a stream bed, and that's close to the truth.

The Trinity River Restoration Project has spend two decades trying to put things back more like they were, but with dams and diversions still in place. One key step is the Oregon Gulch Rehabilitation Project, recently completed.

We get details of the specific work, and an overview of the entire Trinity River effort, in a visit with TRRP Executive Director Mike Dixon and Yurok Tribe Senior Fisheries Biologist Kyle De Juilio.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
