Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Jackson County warns of spike in flu cases

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

Influenza and other respiratory diseases tend to increase in the winter, when people spend more time inside. Flu is of particular concern in Jackson County at the moment, because the numbers of people seeking emergency medical help with flu-like symptoms has gone up sharply.

Jackson County Public Health noted the increase in a recent statement, which urges people to take precautions to protect themselves from flu. Top of the list: get the vaccines.

Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion Program Manager for Jackson County, shares further prevention items on the list, and further information about the flu trends in the county.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
