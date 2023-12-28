Fri 9:25 | The 2023 lookback: plain talk about life on the streets

We end the year with a look back at some of the standout encounters of 2023. It was a pretty sure thing that Paul Boden would be in one of them . He is formerly homeless, and now the Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP), and one of the more plain-spoken people we ever talk to.

Paul and his colleague Jade Arellano visited a while back to talk about "right to rest" legislation, then under consideration by the Oregon Legislature (it died in committee as the session ended). Our guests have a way of conveying in plain terms what it is like to be homeless.