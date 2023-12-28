© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The 2023 lookback: plain talk about life on the streets

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST

We end the year with a look back at some of the standout encounters of 2023. It was a pretty sure thing that Paul Boden would be in one of them . He is formerly homeless, and now the Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP), and one of the more plain-spoken people we ever talk to.

Paul and his colleague Jade Arellano visited a while back to talk about "right to rest" legislation, then under consideration by the Oregon Legislature (it died in committee as the session ended). Our guests have a way of conveying in plain terms what it is like to be homeless.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team