Labor & Employment
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The 2023 lookback: how to take someone's job, but just for a little while

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST

Our perusal of some of our more notable interviews of 2023 ends with a little on-the-job training. Not for us, but for the person interviewed. Corey Jenkins works for SAIF, the major worker's compensation insurer in Oregon.

SAIF sent him out to do some of the jobs of people SAIF insures, and that involved chain saws and wrenches and cow guts. And more, revealed in a video series, "Oregon Odd Jobs." We revisit our interview with Corey here, and add a note: one email came in too late, from a listener wondering if SAIF could just lower its rates, rather than making videos.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
