Thu 9:40 | Seasonal Affective Disorder discoverer talks about finding light when nature offers little

It's not just about holidays and rushing around and family stressors. There's also so darn little daylight this time of year. That is the major contributing factor to what has been known for nearly forty years as Seasonal Affective Disorder, with the helpful acronym SAD.

Psychiatrist Dr. Normal Rosenthal led the research team that coined the term, and he has continued to research the condition and its treatments, and to write and speak about it. He gives us a block of time to talk about the various triggers for SAD, to explain why there's even a "Summer SAD," and what kinds of therapies best keep the effects at bay.