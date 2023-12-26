Wed 9 AM | Oregon extends state benefits applications and handling to smartphone app

Oregon provides public relief services in several realms--medical, food, cash, and child care--and makes it easy to apply for one or several through the ONE Eligibility system. And now the system is available on smartphones, through the Oregon ONE Mobile app.

Benefits can be applied for and checked through the app, which even allows for the uploading of documents. Nate Singer, Oregon Eligibility Parnership Director, shares details of the app's workings and its creation.