© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon extends state benefits applications and handling to smartphone app

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

Oregon provides public relief services in several realms--medical, food, cash, and child care--and makes it easy to apply for one or several through the ONE Eligibility system. And now the system is available on smartphones, through the Oregon ONE Mobile app.

Benefits can be applied for and checked through the app, which even allows for the uploading of documents. Nate Singer, Oregon Eligibility Parnership Director, shares details of the app's workings and its creation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team