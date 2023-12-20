Thu 9 AM | Happy Holidays with less happy juice? Oregon urges people to 'Rethink the Drink'

There is a bit of distance between "Just Say No" and "Rethink the Drink," and the Oregon Health Authority is happy to point that out. OHA's Rethink the Drink campaign does not ask people to abstain from drinking, but to think more about drinking before doing it.

Beyond the headaches and hangovers, there's a lot of things that can go wrong between body, mind, and the people around the person who's drinking too much. And the standing estimate is that one in five Oregonians drink to excess.

We explore the components of the Rethink the Drink campaign with Annaliese Dolph, Director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, and Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne.