Thu 9:40 | A railroad runs through it: model trains move into RV Mall

What IS it with trains and Christmas trees? Even people who don't operate model trains the rest of the year may grow nostalgic for a train running under the Christmas tree.

To satisfy the yearning, Medford Garden Railroadersmoved into a vacant space at the Rogue Valley Mall for the holiday season, displaying trains of many sizes for kids big and small to come in and watch. Just like Amtrak, the trains keep running right through the holiday season, all the way up to January 4th.

Shane Waggoner and Mike Miller talk to the JX about the event at the mall and the visitors, and about the enduring attraction of model trains.