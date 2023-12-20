© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Flickers of life, as the Ashland Film Festival works to rise again

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST

The Ashland Film Festival did happen in 2023, but barely. A few dedicated film fans patched together a short festival, after AIFF found itself with no staff, few board members, and debt on the books after COVID and some programming missteps.

Now AIFF is following in the footsteps of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's "Save Our Season" campaign, asking people to contribute to save and ultimately re-boot the film festival.

Step one: people. Jim Fredericks is now in place as the Executive Director of AIFF. He visits the JX with board member Carina Koldny to talk about putting the festival's past behind it, and ensuring that it has a future.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team