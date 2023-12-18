Tue 9 AM | New Oregon appointee hired to enhance relations with Native Americans

It is true that Oregon state government already contains an Office of Tribal Affairs, contained within the Department of Human Services (DHS). But what makes the recent announcement of Shana McConville Radford's appointment is that it is a cabinet-level position, reporting directly to the governor.

Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Radford to the new position of Tribal Affairs Representative to increase collaboration and cooperation between Oregon's nine tribes and the state. We get to visit with Shana McConville Radford about her vision for the job, and what she thinks needs attention in state/tribe relations.