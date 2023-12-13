Thu 9 AM | High school lessons on Oregon racism, then and now

Sinclair Lewis watched the rise of the Fascists and Nazis in Europe and wrote the novel It Can't Happen Here, published in 1935.

The Oregon Historical Society shows high school students that ultra-nationalism and racism took root in the Northwest in the late 20th century, in a curriculum called It Did Happen Here. The lessons go back to the roots of Oregon racism, enshrined in the Black exclusion law in place upon statehood, and trace the story right up to evidence of racism now.

We learn more about the details of the curriculum and who uses it, in a chat with Katie Pearson of OHS andMic Crenshaw of Education WithOut Borders, a participating nonprofit.