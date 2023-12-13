© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | High school lessons on Oregon racism, then and now

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

Sinclair Lewis watched the rise of the Fascists and Nazis in Europe and wrote the novel It Can't Happen Here, published in 1935.

The Oregon Historical Society shows high school students that ultra-nationalism and racism took root in the Northwest in the late 20th century, in a curriculum called It Did Happen Here. The lessons go back to the roots of Oregon racism, enshrined in the Black exclusion law in place upon statehood, and trace the story right up to evidence of racism now.

We learn more about the details of the curriculum and who uses it, in a chat with Katie Pearson of OHS andMic Crenshaw of Education WithOut Borders, a participating nonprofit.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
