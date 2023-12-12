Wed 9 AM | Oregon State to lead research into gruesome disease of honeybees

This might not be the best time in history to be a honeybee. A myriad of threats face the bees and their colonies, leading in some cases to entire colonies dying off. One of the threats will get closer scrutiny from researchers at Oregon State University and several other institutions, thanks to a federal grant recently announced.

The research will focus on European foulbrood disease, which basically turns bee larvae to mush. You can guess why it is called "foulbrood."

OSU Professor Ramesh Sagili leads the research and answers our questions about the disease and possible remedies.

