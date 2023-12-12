© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon State to lead research into gruesome disease of honeybees

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

This might not be the best time in history to be a honeybee. A myriad of threats face the bees and their colonies, leading in some cases to entire colonies dying off. One of the threats will get closer scrutiny from researchers at Oregon State University and several other institutions, thanks to a federal grant recently announced.

The research will focus on European foulbrood disease, which basically turns bee larvae to mush. You can guess why it is called "foulbrood."

OSU Professor Ramesh Sagili leads the research and answers our questions about the disease and possible remedies.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team