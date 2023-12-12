© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Max's Mission founder checks in on Oregon's drug recriminalization surge

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST

We got the DE-criminalization of drugs in Oregon, now all the talk is about RE-criminalization. Right now, under the laws enacted by voter-passed Measure 110 in 2020, people do not get into legal trouble for possessing small amounts of illegal drugs.

They are supposed to be diverted into drug treatment, but few are going. So the pressure is on the February session of the Oregon Legislature to do something to get street drugs, especially fentanyl, under control.

Julia Pinsky startedMax's Mission to prevent people from dying from overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids. She recently testified to a legislative committee about her views on recriminalization. We get Julia's take on where things have gone, and where they might be headed.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team