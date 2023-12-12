Wed 9:25 | Max's Mission founder checks in on Oregon's drug recriminalization surge

We got the DE-criminalization of drugs in Oregon, now all the talk is about RE-criminalization. Right now, under the laws enacted by voter-passed Measure 110 in 2020, people do not get into legal trouble for possessing small amounts of illegal drugs.

They are supposed to be diverted into drug treatment, but few are going. So the pressure is on the February session of the Oregon Legislature to do something to get street drugs, especially fentanyl, under control.

Julia Pinsky startedMax's Mission to prevent people from dying from overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids. She recently testified to a legislative committee about her views on recriminalization. We get Julia's take on where things have gone, and where they might be headed.