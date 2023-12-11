© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Oregon Humanities offers free humanities courses for college credit

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 11, 2023

Many people go to college to get credentials for a career, but there is still a thirst for programs in the humanities. And the nonprofit Oregon Humanities offers courses in the humanities for college credit. For free.

Humanities in Perspective, HIP, started up a few years ago, offering courses in subjects like art and philosophy and critical thinking. They are meant to give knowledge to adults living on low incomes or other barries to continuing their educations.

Rozelle Medina, the lead instructor and program manager at HIP, talks to us about course offerings and how to take advantage of them.

