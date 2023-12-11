© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Massive Douglas fir die-off prompts plans for BLM forests

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Calling what's happening to fir trees in our region "firmageddon" might be a bit dramatic, but it's not far from the truth. By one report, more Douglas fir trees have died in Southern Oregon in the last four year than died in the previous four DECADES.

The Bureau of Land Management is drawing up plans to remove at least some dead Doug firs, both to reduce fire fuels and to reduce hazards near roadsides and other areas. Comments are being taken until early January. We visit with Jena Volpe, Fire Ecologist of the BLM Medford District office, to get a fuller picture of the Doug fir destruction and the response to it.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team