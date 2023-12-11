© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | How to be a Santa of sustainability through the holidays

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM PST

Maybe we should count the number of times people ask us "are you ready for Christmas?" It's just one indication of the layers of complexity we tend to put into the holiday season, the sense that we have to do and buy and give a lot. It's not only potentially unnerving, it can be extremely wasteful: buying things we might use only this time of year, or giving gifts that people dislike enough to take back to the store.

The Center for Biological Diversity says December is the month that creates the most waste, 23% more than in other months. CBD developed a website, Simplify the Holidays, to offer suggestions for celebrating in simpler and more sustainable ways. Malia Becker is CBD's resident expert on simplifying holidays and our guest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team