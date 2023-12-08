© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Get out of jail, use drugs: OHSU study finds persistent pattern

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

People get in trouble with the law because of drug abuse, and find themselves behind bars. It's what happens after they're released that interested researchers at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

They recently published research that shows nearly half (42%) of people who used drugs in rural areas across the country had recently been incarcerated. Oregon was part of the sample, which included ten states. To lead researcher Dan Hoover, this indicates that people could be helped by a greater availability of drug treatment programs while in lockup.

Hoover, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at OHSU, visits with further details of the findings.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
