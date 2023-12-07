© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | One size does NOT fit all in mental health, either

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

Not all cures work the same on all people. That's true in physical health, where a medicine that works great on one person may produce an allergic reaction in another. In mental health care, it helps to tailor treatment to the specific needs of the patient.

We explore that in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our podcast produced with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon Chapter. Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO speaks with Kelly Birch of Rogue Valley Integrative Therapy about different approaches to treatment, including some thoughts on the mind-body connection, and how it can impact our mental health.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
