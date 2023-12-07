Fri 9:40 | One size does NOT fit all in mental health, either

Not all cures work the same on all people. That's true in physical health, where a medicine that works great on one person may produce an allergic reaction in another. In mental health care, it helps to tailor treatment to the specific needs of the patient.

We explore that in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our podcast produced with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon Chapter. Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO speaks with Kelly Birch of Rogue Valley Integrative Therapy about different approaches to treatment, including some thoughts on the mind-body connection, and how it can impact our mental health.