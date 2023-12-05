Wed 9:40 | Details of the Rogue Reimagined Plan for continued recovery from 2020 fires

All kinds of entities, governmental and not, jumped into the burn zone to help, after the fires of September 2020. In Jackson County, home to the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires, the Rogue Reimagined Plan emerged this autumn. It lays out rebuilding efforts so far, and a list of projects that will not only further aid rebuilding, but prepare for the next disaster.

Firebrand Resiliency Collective is one of the many partners on the plan. We visit with Executive Director Tucker Teutsch about the collective's input. We also hear from Cassandra Cornwell, one of several Almeda Drive Fire Zone Captains, about the work of the zone captains.