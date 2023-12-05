© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Housing
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Details of the Rogue Reimagined Plan for continued recovery from 2020 fires

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

All kinds of entities, governmental and not, jumped into the burn zone to help, after the fires of September 2020. In Jackson County, home to the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires, the Rogue Reimagined Plan emerged this autumn. It lays out rebuilding efforts so far, and a list of projects that will not only further aid rebuilding, but prepare for the next disaster.

Firebrand Resiliency Collective is one of the many partners on the plan. We visit with Executive Director Tucker Teutsch about the collective's input. We also hear from Cassandra Cornwell, one of several Almeda Drive Fire Zone Captains, about the work of the zone captains.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
